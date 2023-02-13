Azerbaijani diaspora activists worldwide show solidarity with Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The destructing earthquake in southeastern Türkiye mobilized all the progressive forces of the world, including the world Azerbaijanis, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Azerbaijani diaspora activists in Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Ukraine, Georgia, Greece, Russia, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and other countries, not only extend condolences to the families of quake victims but also demonstrate their moral and financial solidarity with fraternal Türkiye, through diplomatic missions.

The compatriots joining the "We are with you, Türkiye!" aid campaign transfer money to the Turkish embassies and aid funds, as well as send relief supplies to the disaster area, through diplomatic missions and Turkish communities.

The world Azerbaijanis are confident that Türkiye will soon recover from the grave implications of this brutal natural disaster.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.