Minsk Group already retired and actually does not exist - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The so-called former Minsk Group is already retired and actually does not exist, President Ilham Aliyev said at the "Moving mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus" panel discussion on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

"The so-called former Minsk Group, which already retired and actually does not exist, maybe exists only on the paper. Therefore, the former co-chairs of the Minsk Group, which actually did not deliver any result for 28 years, they still have some leverage on the situation. Therefore, we have a platform which is hosted by the United States, by Russia and now by European Union, but no longer by France," President Ilham Aliyev said.

According to President Ilham Aliyev, France is not there because of the one-sided pro-Armenian position of the French government.

"And it is clear when you are a mediator you cannot take sides, and you cannot demonstrate that you take sides," President Ilham Aliyev said.