Pashinyan fails in front of President Ilham Aliyev - even Armenians admit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Armenians cannot come to their senses after another failure of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Munich Security Conference.

For instance, Levon Zurabyan, Armenian politician, Deputy chairman of the Armenian National Congress, noted that he watched with horror the debate between Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev at the Munich Conference.

"If we observe the evolution of Armenia's leaders from Levon Ter-Petrosyan to Robert Kocharian and Serzh Sargsyan, and from them to Nikol Pashinyan, it is difficult to dismiss the idea that the next leader of Armenia will be a pithecanthropus," Zurabyan said.

As Zurabyan pointed out, Pashinyan remained silent when President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan is ready to talk to representatives of the Armenian community who were born and lived in Karabakh, but not with the person who was 'exported' from Russia, which is, Ruben Vardanyan.

The politician also noted that Pashinyan spent most of his time on silly statements about tearing down mosques during the Soviet times.

"According to Pashinyan's poor mindset, the world community should have concluded that what the Armenians have done is of little importance. Moreover, Pashinyan spent the lion share of the time he was given time on this complete stupidity," he said.

In short, as Zurabyan noted, Pashinyan's speech yesterday at the Munich Security Conference revealed the horrible reality.

"The pathetic embodiment of Armenia's shameful surrender was sitting in Munich, and it became clear that if we did not lose something on the battlefield, we will lose as a result of bad diplomacy," he concluded.