Russia ready for further involvement in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Russian FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 14:31)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Russia ready for further involvement in the post-conflict reconstruction of the territories of Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

According to him, the parties closely cooperate in the fuel and energy, industrial, production, and other spheres.

"Russian companies are actively involved in all projects implemented in Azerbaijan, including in the post-conflict reconstruction of Azerbaijani territories. I would like to note that the 21st meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation is scheduled to be held in Moscow in April this year. Russia and Azerbaijan have reached an agreement to encourage well-established business missions and business partners," he added.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 24 percent in 2022 and reached $4 billion.