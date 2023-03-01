News about meeting between Azerbaijani representatives and Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - encouraging, EU special rep says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. News about meeting in the city of Khojaly between Azerbaijani representatives and Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh are encouraging, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

"Good that discussions appear to have focused both on immediate concerns and broader issues," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the initial discussions were held regarding the reintegration to the Republic of Azerbaijan of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region under the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its legislature.

Ramin Mammadov, Member of Parliament, has been designated as a point person for the contacts with the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

To that end, on 1 March 2023, in the city of Khojaly, at the headquarters of the Russian Federation’s peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov held a meeting with the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Also present at the meeting was Masim Mammadov, head of the monitoring group inspecting illicit exploitation of our natural resources comprised of experts with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of the Economy and AzerGold Closed Joined-Stock Company.

Contacts with Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue. Additional information will be made available.