Positions of Azerbaijan Army subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire 19 times starting from 15:00 on March 5 to 03:10 the following day, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Armenian armed forces from the positions in the directions of Gunashli, Ashaghi Shorzha, Azizli, Zarkand, Yukhari Zaghali settlements of the Basarkechar and Chambarak regions of using various caliber weapons and mortars periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan district, Yellija, Mollabayramli and Yukhari Ayrim settlements of the Kalbajar district, and Goyalli settlement of the Gadabay district.

Moreover, members of Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed [in accordance with trilateral statement of November 10 signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Shusha city.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.