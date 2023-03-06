Footage of weapons, ammunition and fuel transfer from Armenia to Azerbaijan's Karabakh published (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Video footage of the transfer of weapons, ammunition and fuel from Armenia to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has been published.

The video is an evidence of the transfer of weapons, ammunition and fuel from Armenia to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan along a Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt bypass road where clashes took place yesterday.

It is clear that the transfer is carried out around the clock, and traffic is observed in both directions. So, if in the first seconds we see movement from Khankendi to Armenia, then in the 8th and 39th seconds - from Armenia to Khankendi. From the 46th second – again, from Khankendi towards Armenia.

Following yesterday's provocation from the Armenian side, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said that such acts of aggression demonstrate that Armenia has not abandoned its occupation policy towards Azerbaijan, that Armenia’s statements regarding the peace agenda are nothing but hypocrisy, and that Armenia is not interested in establishing peace and security in the region.

"These actions once again prove the need to apply the border control regime between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the ministry said.