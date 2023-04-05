Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
First interstate document between Azerbaijan, Philippines signed (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 5 April 2023
First interstate document between Azerbaijan, Philippines signed (PHOTO)

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov visited the Philippines Republic on April 3-5, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

As part of the visit, Mammadov met with Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Philippines Enrique Manalo on April 3. At the meeting, the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations were discussed. In addition, the importance of joint efforts to achieve practical results in this direction was noted.

