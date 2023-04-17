Armenia blatantly parading its disregard for int’l laws of war, for its own obligations - Irina Tsukerman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Armenia is blatantly parading its disregard for international laws of war and for its own obligations, US analyst Irina Tsukerman told Trend commenting on ill-treatment of Azerbaijani soldier taken hostage by Armenians.

Azerbaijani Army soldiers Agshin Babirov and Huseyn Akhundov went missing a few days ago on the territory of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic bordering Armenia, and were captured by Armenia. The photos and videos published by the mass media of Armenia are clearly evidence the fact of torturing and other inhuman actions in relation to a serviceman of Azerbaijan in violation of international legal documents.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has initiated a criminal case on the fact of torture in Armenia against a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

“This incident is not just vandalism; it is a violation of the Geneva Conventions to which Armenia is a signatory. By engaging in torture and making videos of POWs, Yerevan is blatantly parading its disregard for international laws of war and for its own obligations. It should be called on to investigate and punish all such acts, or else become unwelcome in the international community,” she said.

The analyst went on to add that the fact that Armenia is apparently praising such acts and turning a blind eye to the perpetrators should make its officials persona non grata at international gatherings such as the recent Summit for Democracy in Washington.

“Whatever the political process, torture of captives surely goes against all civic norms,” said Tsukerman.

She also condemned the burning of Azerbaijani flag by an Armenian designer at the opening ceremony of European Championship in Yerevan.

“This incident likewise is unethical, disruptive, and shows disrespect for the peace process. The fact that this is allowed to happen at major public gatherings, at a risk of a fire breaking out and injury to the participants, speaks ill of the internal discipline and security. It is certainly not helpful. Let's hope Yerevan does not use individual acts of provocations as an excuse and a fronts for its own sentiments towards the process and takes decisive action to move forward in good faith,” she concluded.