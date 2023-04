SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 25. The signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on encouraging cooperation between Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ Hungary), EURSTREAM (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) help strengthen Europe's energy security, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said in a video message, Trend reports.

Simson noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner for Europe.

