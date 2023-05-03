Berlin hosts concert performance honoring the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. A concert program dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev was presented at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin With the organization of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany and the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

The event was attended by high-ranking representatives of German government agencies, ambassadors, media representatives, figures of science and culture, as well as members of Azerbaijani, Turkish and other communities living in Germany.

The guests watched a film about the great leader Heydar Aliyev first.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev pointed out in his speech that national leader Heydar Aliyev was a deeply educated, courageous, politician resolutely fighting for his principles with a high national spirit, a great statesman who inscribed his name in golden letters in the history of the world and Azerbaijan.

He noted that it was thanks to the wise and far-sighted policy of national leader Heydar Aliyev that Azerbaijan avoided the big problems in the first years of independence and entered a period of development and recovery. Moreover, the biggest dream of national leader Heydar Aliyev was the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Aghayev noted that this dream came true under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev in 2020.

Member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), member of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations Azerbaijan-Germany and Head of the Department of International Relations of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Soltan Mammadov, who spoke at the event, informed the participants about the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the work of the Foundation for the preservation of our national and cultural heritage and its popularization in the world, as well as various projects implemented in the fields of science, education, healthcare, multiculturalism and other fields.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Germany Forum Hans-Eberhard Schleyer told about the role of Heydar Aliyev in building and developing relations between Germany and Azerbaijan. He said that Heydar Aliyev attached great importance to the relations between the two countries. He also noted the dynamic development of these ties at the present stage.

The concert then featured works by famous Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Gara Garayev, Fikret Amirov, Asaf Zeynalli, Niyazi, Bakhtiar Kerimov, Hasan Rzayev, folk songs, as well as works by European composers performed by the orchestra conducted by the chief conductor and Music Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Eyyub Guliyev, soloists of the German Opera on the Rhine Mara Guseynova, honored artists - khanende of Tayyar Bayramov and tarist Sahib Pashazade, Berlin Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra. The participants also got acquainted with the exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and publications dedicated to the great leader during the event.