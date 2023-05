BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan strongly condemns the staged "trial" in Armenia against Azerbaijani army soldiers Agshin Babirov and Huseyn Akhundov, and the so-called "decision" to arrest Babirov, Trend reports.

Armenia, by subjecting Azerbaijani soldiers to cruel physical torture, also subjects them to moral and psychological torture through such a "judicial process".

Will be updated