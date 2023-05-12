"Anatolian Eagle – 2023" international flight-tactical exercises wrap up in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" International Flight-Tactical Exercises, held in Turkish Konya, has ended Turkish city of Konya, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The guests were presented with a final briefing on the progress of the exercises, the tasks accomplished and the results achieved.

It was noted that the exercises focused on increasing the level of professionalism of the pilots, including the engineering and technical staff, on the practical use of aviation equipment and other military devices.

According to the evaluation of the exercises leadership, the assigned objectives were fully achieved during the completed exercises.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Air Force’s servicemen and Su-25 attack aircraft represented the country in the international exercises.