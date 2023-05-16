Support of Azerbaijani people to Türkiye after earthquake to never be forgotten - Turkish MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. An indestructible and everlasting brotherhood has developed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Bayram Ozcelik said at a special meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

According to Ozcelik, the support of the Azerbaijani people, who first came to the aid of Türkiye after the earthquake, will never be forgotten.

He noted that the fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are further strengthened.

"The brotherhood between the leaders of Türkiye and Azerbaijan is indestructible, and this makes us proud. With the signing of the Shusha Declaration, our ties have risen from a strategic level to an allied one," the MP added.

The special meeting is attended by 228 foreign delegates, including 12 chairmen of the parliaments of the countries, 15 deputy chairmen of parliaments, and representatives of four international organizations.