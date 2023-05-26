EU working to expand financing of mine clearance process in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The EU is working to expand the financing of the mine clearance process in Azerbaijan, EU Ambassador to the country Peter Michalko said during the 2nd International Humanitarian Conference on mine clearance themed "Combating the mine threat - the path to sustainable development" in Baku, Trend reports.

"The EU is a global leader responsible for mine action and a major partner of Azerbaijan in this field. The EU is also strengthening the cooperation of the member states in order to increase assistance and funding for the country in mine clearance," the ambassador said.

The main purpose of the event, which is a continuation of the International Conference on humanitarian mine action and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), held on from March 30 through April 1, 2022, is to bring to the attention of the international community and parties interested in combating the mine threat consequences faced by the country.

Moreover, taking into account the global nature of the problem, the conference is designed to present national and global SDGs on humanitarian de-mining, strengthening joint partnership and support in this direction.

The conference was attended by about 160 representatives from 51 countries, including former heads of state and government, members of parliaments of several countries, the UN headquarters senior staff, representatives of reputable international organizations, institutions working in the field of mine clearance, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country.