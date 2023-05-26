Azerbaijan approves composition of Supervisory Board of "Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 2 in the East Zangazur Economic District" - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the composition of the Supervisory Board of the "Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 2 in the East Zangazur Economic District" public law legal entity, Trend reports.

The decree states that the following composition of the Supervisory Board of the "Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 2 in the East Zangezur Economic District" public law legal entity is approved:

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Masim Mammadov is the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangazur Economic Region

Members of the Supervisory Board

Elnur Aliyev - First Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Sarvan Jafarov - Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Namig Gummatov - First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Architecture and Urban Planning

Azada Huseynova - Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan.