President Ilham Aliyev continues to receive letters on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin has sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

On the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it gives me immense pleasure to convey my warmest greetings and sincere felicitations to you and to the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I firmly believe that the existing bonds of friendship between our two countries will be further strengthened in the days come.

On this joyous occasion, I would like to wish you good health, long life and happiness and to the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan continued peace, progress and prosperity.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.

King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein has sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people and government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, I would like to extend to Your Excellency, and the great people of Azerbaijan, our sincere congratulations on the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I avail myself of this opportunity to wish your Excellency good health and happiness, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity," the letter said.

President of the Portuguese Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

"Dear Mr President,

On the occasion of the National Day of Azerbaijan, I would like to convey to Your Excellency my congratulations and sincere wishes for your personal well-being and for the progress and prosperity of the Azerbaijani people," the letter said.

President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella has sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the Italian Republic and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and to the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your national holiday – the Independence Day.

I am particularly pleased to note the continuous strengthening of strong ties connecting Baku and Rome, as we also confirmed during our numerous meetings in a sensitive period marked by the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Based on a true friendship that unites our peoples, I am convinced that we will continue to use all opportunities to deepen our multifaceted strategic partnership in all areas of mutual interest.

In this vein, Italy will continue its strong support for the further development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Mr. President, in the spirit of sincere friendship, I convey my wishes for your personal well-being and prosperous future for the friendly people of Azerbaijan," the letter said.

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán has sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

"Esteemed Mr. President,

Please allow me to extend to you my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Independence Day.

The cooperation between Hungary and the Republic of Azerbaijan is exemplary, supported also by the uninterrupted development of our economic and political relations. I am delighted that in January this year we elevated relations between our countries to the level of an enhanced strategic partnership.

I can assure you that my Government remains committed to working for the further development of our multifaceted relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan, both on a bilateral basis and in the framework of Turkic cooperation. I firmly believe that our fruitful cooperation will be to the satisfaction of the citizens of both countries.

I wish you further successes and good health in your responsible position," the letter said.

Secretary General of the World Customs Organization Kunio Mikuriya has sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the World Customs Organization (WCO) and on my own behalf, I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on your Independence Day.

You are celebrating this day at a time when Azerbaijan is marking the centennial anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who saw the establishment of a high-level Customs service as one of the main focuses in the preservation and further development of Azerbaijan's independence.

I take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation for Your Excellency's personal commitment to strengthen the partnership between the WCO and Azerbaijan. Today, under your leadership, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan continues to advance in its modernization efforts, supported by the WCO.

I would like to reiterate my pledge to continue our close cooperation and I look forward to having an opportunity to meet with Your Excellency in the near future to discuss topics of mutual interest to further enhance this cooperation.

Please accept, Mr. President, my best wishes, and the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.