Azerbaijani FM meets with Apostolic Nuncio of Holy See in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Archbishop Marek Solchinsky, Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Relations between Azerbaijan and the Vatican were discussed at the meeting, as well as the current state of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The importance of cooperation projects, mutual visits and dialogue between Azerbaijan and the Vatican in a number of areas was emphasized.

The meeting discussed the new realities that emerged in the region in the post-conflict period, the reconstruction and construction projects carried out by Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation, the steps taken by our country towards ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Archbishop Marek Solchinsky highly appreciated the environment of mutual understanding, brotherhood and solidarity between representatives of various religions in Azerbaijan, the country's efforts in this direction.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest.