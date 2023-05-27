Achievement of peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia largely depends on progress of all normalization aspects - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The achievement of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia largely depends on the progress of all normalization aspects, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told reporters, Trend reports.

"On May 19, in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with his colleagues from Azerbaijan and Armenia in bilateral and trilateral formats. On the sidelines of these events, a separate Armenian-Azerbaijani meeting on a peace treaty was also held. Providing our platform for such discussions is one of the elements of Russia's assistance in achieving concrete results in the peace process between Baku and Yerevan," Galuzin said.

According to the deputy foreign minister, such work is being carried out within the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, which form the basis of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization.

"In addition to the peace treaty, the work includes such issues as opening transport and economic communications, delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and strengthening confidence through the development of public contacts," Galuzin added.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.