Pakistan will continue to offer steadfast support to Azerbaijan’s sovereign sovereignty and territorial integrity - PM of Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Pakistan greatly values its fraternal bond with Azerbaijan and will continue to offer steadfast support to its sovereign sovereignty and territorial integrity, Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan said in a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev in connection with May 28 - the Independence Day, Trend reports.

“I also remain confident that the close cooperation between our countries will expand further for the mutual benefit of our two peoples. In this regard, I look forward to visiting your beautiful country soon,” he said in a letter.