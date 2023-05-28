Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
US looks forward to deepen relations with Azerbaijan in years to come - Antony Blinken

Politics Materials 28 May 2023 11:02 (UTC +04:00)
US looks forward to deepen relations with Azerbaijan in years to come - Antony Blinken

Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. We value our ongoing collaboration with Azerbaijan to advance our shared bilateral priorities, Antony Blinken, US State Secretary, said in a congratulatory message to Azerbaijani people on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Trend reports.

“During our more than 31 years of bilateral relations, the US has worked closely with Azerbaijan to build a durable partnership based on shared security interests, energy cooperation, and economic growth. I reaffirm the United States’ support for Azerbaijan’s independence and sovereignty and look forward to deepening the U.S.-Azerbaijani relationship in the years to come. The United States also looks forward to continuing cooperation and engagement to help Azerbaijan and the region secure a sustainable peace. We are fully committed to supporting this goal, which will lead to a better future for all those in the South Caucasus,” he said.

