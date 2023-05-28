Everything is done with great taste in city of Lachin - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Everything is being done with great taste in city of Lachin, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while meeting the residents of the Lachin city, Trend reports.

"After we liberated our native lands from the invaders, I said that we would turn Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur into a paradise.

If there is an image of paradise, then this is it. Spectacular nature, majestic mountains, beautiful buildings and houses – everything is being done with great taste so that both people can live comfortably here and the modern face of the city of Lachin is on the same level as the achievements of Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev said.