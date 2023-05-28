Village of Zabukh to be bet put at disposal of its people by September this year - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28.The village of Zabukh to be bet put at the disposal of its people by September this year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while meeting the residents of the Lachin city, Trend reports.

"By September this year, we will completely build the village of Zabukh and put it at the disposal of the people of Zabukh.

As you know, the villages of Zabukh and Sus were liberated from the invaders on the same day as the city of Lachin, and hard work is being done there. So we will provide our citizens with normal conditions by doing more and more every year both in Lachin and all other district," President Ilham Aliyev said.