We could never agree that Lachin and Kalbajar would have remained in hands of Armenia forever - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. We could never agree that Lachin and Kalbajar would have remained in the hands of Armenia forever, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while meeting the residents of the Lachin city, Trend reports.

"You, the people of Azerbaijan, and the entire world community knew and know very well that Armenia did not want to vacate our lands of its own free will. It did not want to leave the occupied lands.

Simply for the sake of visibility and in order to deceive international mediators and mislead the international community, they made a proposal that they were ready to return five districts, but Lachin and Kalbajar would have remained in their hands forever. We could never agree to that. I have always said that our territorial integrity must be fully restored. Today, thanks to the heroism of the victorious Azerbaijani Army, we have achieved this. We have defeated the enemy on the battlefield," President Ilham Aliyev said.