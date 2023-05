BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Trend reports.

He made the remark in the video message on his Twitter page.

"Dear Azerbaijanis! May 28 is one of the most significant days in the history of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan gained independence and created the first secular democratic republic in the East on May 28 1918," he said.