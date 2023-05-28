Today's face of the city of Lachin shows that we are a nation of builders - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Today's face of the city of Lachin – although I do acknowledge that this is only the first stage – shows that we are a nation of builders. It shows that this land is ours, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while meeting the residents of the Lachin city, Trend reports.

"Armenians were illegally settled in Lachin and Kalbajar districts. This is considered a war crime by international conventions. However, I saw their living conditions when I came here in September. The conditions they had created for themselves are beyond any comparison. They are probably the only ones to know how it is possible to live in such conditions," President Ilham Aliyev noted.