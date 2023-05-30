Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Armenian armed formations fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army 19 times, Trend reports.

From 19:00 (GMT+4) May 29 to 03:55 (GMT+4) May 30, the positions of the Azerbaijani army were shelled a total of 19 times, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported.

Some four incidents were recorded from the positions of the units of the Armenian Armed Forces located in the directions of the settlements of Istisu, Chinarli, and Aygepar of Tovuz district, Zarkend settlement of Basarkechar district, which fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the directions of the settlements of Asrik Jirdahan and Alibeyli of Tovuz district, Demirchidam and Istisu of Kalbajar district.

The positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Aghdam, Shusha, and Kalbajar districts were shelled 15 times by members of illegal Armenian armed forces located in the territories of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

In turn, the units of the Azerbaijani army have taken adequate response measures in all these areas.