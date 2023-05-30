Azerbaijani Parliament holding next session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan is holding a regular session, Trend reports.

The agenda of the meeting includes 28 issues and reads as follows:

1. Draft resolution on amendments to the Resolution of the Milli Majlis "On the election of the heads of the working groups on inter-parliamentary relations of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

2. Draft law on approval of the agreement "On the establishment of the Turkic Investment Fund".

3. Draft law on amendments to the Law on the Establishment of Orders and Medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the establishment of the Medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "For merits in the field of mine clearance" (third reading);

4. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Public Participation (third reading);

5. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Public Service (third reading);

6. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Prevention of neglect and juvenile delinquency (third reading);

7. Draft law on amendments to the Family Code (third reading);

8. Draft Law on amendments to the Civil Code (third reading);

9. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Social Benefits (third reading);

10. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Social Protection of children who have lost their parents and deprived of parental care (third reading);

11. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Registration of Place of Residence and Stay (third reading);

12. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Social Services (third reading);

13. Draft law on amendments to the Law on the Management of Municipal Lands (third reading);

14. The draft law on amendments to the Regulation on the Rules for the Preparation and approval of Documents related to the allocation of municipal Lands, approved by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 274-IIQ dated March 15, 2002 (third reading);

15 Draft law on amendments to the Law on the State Register of Real Estate (third reading);

16. Draft law on amendments to the Law on approval, entry into Force of the Urban Planning and Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and related Legal regulation (third reading);

17. Draft law on amendments to the Urban Planning and Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (third reading);

18. Draft law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences of the Republic of Azerbaijan (third reading);

19. Draft law on amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (third reading);

20. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Electric Power Industry (third reading);

21. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Gas Supply (third reading);

22. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Water Supply and Sanitation (third reading);

23. The draft law on Space Activities (first reading);

24. Draft law on amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading);

25. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Customs Tariff (first reading);

26. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Intelligence and Counterintelligence activities (first reading);

27. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Military Duty and Military Service (first reading);

28. Draft law on amendments to the Civil Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading).