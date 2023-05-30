Looking forward to continuing discussions on Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization in Moldova - Charles Michel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Looking forward to continuing discussions on Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in Chisinău, President of the European Council Charles Michel wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Essential to reconfirm respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to advance on border delimitation, also to reduce risks in border areas," he said.

Another meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders is scheduled to be held in Moldova on June 1 with participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the upcoming summit of the European Political Community in Chisinău. Earlier, on May 14, Brussels hosted the meeting of President Ilham Aliyev, PM Nikol Pashinyan and President Charles Michel.