Visit of Israeli President to Azerbaijan significant for further expansion of ties between two countries - former Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The visit of the President of Israel to Azerbaijan is significant for the further expansion of ties between the two countries in various fields, Former Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Tofig Zulfugarov told Trend.

According to the ex-minister, the statements made today are of a general political nature.

"I believe that there is an exchange of views on the development of relations in economic terms during the negotiations. Expanding ties with Israel in the fields of high technology, agriculture, and other areas serves the interests of both countries," Zulfugarov said.

As he said, this visit will open even more successful pages in Israeli-Azerbaijani relations.

"Currently, our embassy is functioning in Israel, and the announced statements and signed documents are of great importance from a practical point of view," the ex-minister said.

He noted that Azerbaijan has an independent and principled foreign policy.

"This policy is based on national interests. Our country has repeatedly stated that the development of relations with anyone is not a step against anyone. The close ties between Azerbaijan and Israel are not directed against any country," Zulfugarov said.