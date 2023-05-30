Armenian armed forces shell positions of Azerbaijani army in Aghdam, Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Armenian armed forces shelled positions of Azerbaijani army in the direction of Aghdam and Shusha districts, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, from 11:55 to 16:25 (GMT+4) on May 30, the positions of Azerbaijani army, located in the direction of the above districts, have been periodically shelled with the use of small arms of various calibers by members of Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed (in accordance with the trilateral statement).

The ministry noted that adequate response measures were taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army in the above directions.

Moreover, under the guise of agricultural work, the Armenian armed groups' members tried to build long-term fortifications in front of the positions of Azerbaijani army, located in the direction of Chukhurmahla settlement (Aghdam district), Yukhari Veyselli settlement (Fuzuli district), Khirmanlar settlement (Lachin district) and Marjimak settlement (Kalbajar district).