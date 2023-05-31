Azerbaijani Parliament to hold extraordinary session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. An extraordinary session of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) will be held, Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said, Trend reports.

Gafarova noted that an extraordinary meeting will be held in June, and 83 deputies have applied in this regard.

To note, earlier the spring session of the Parliament ended, during which 14 meetings were held, and 91 laws were adopted.

Moreover, according to Gafarova, 72 laws were amended, and 18 international agreements were approved.

During this session the draft law "On execution of state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022" was adopted in the first reading. The draft has been submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Parliament.

After discussions, the draft was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.

According to the draft law, 82.8 million manat ($48.7 million) was allocated for the design and construction of new residential complexes in Azerbaijan's liberated territories [from Armenian occupation after the second Karabakh war] in 2022.