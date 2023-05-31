Azerbaijan has grandiose plans to restore Karabakh - MEP on Baku Network Platform (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. New discussions have been held within the Baku Network expert platform, Trend reports.

The guests of the program were the Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev and the Member of the European Parliament for Germany Helmut Geuking.

The guests exchanged views on the mine terror carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan, the massive mining of Azerbaijani territories during the Armenian occupation, the de-mining of the territories liberated from the occupation [as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war], and the large-scale restoration and construction work carried out.

Negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ongoing contacts towards the signing of a peace treaty, Armenia's non-constructive position, the activities of Armenian armed groups in Azerbaijan's Karabakh [which haven't yet been withdrawn contrary to a trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war], and other issues were also discussed.

During the discussions, Geuking spoke about Azerbaijan's grandiose plans to restore Karabakh.

Besides, he said that the massive mining of Karabakh is a crime against humanity.