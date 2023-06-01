Georgia supports peaceful dialogue and negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Georgian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. We support peaceful dialogue and negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said, Trend reports.

He made the remark to the reporters before the start of the 2nd summit of the European Political Community in Moldova.

"Georgia has carried out a very important and in fact the first successful mediation between Azerbaijan and Armenia after the 44-day Second Karabakh War. Georgia supports the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it meets the interests of the entire region," he said.

The main topics of the summit are joint efforts to ensure peace and security, energy sustainability and measures to combat climate change, and interconnectedness in Europe to ensure a more stable continent.

The first summit of the European Political Community was held in Prague in October 2022.