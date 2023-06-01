Meetings on margins of EPC Summit held in positive atmosphere - President's assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Tripartite and five-party meetings on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron, took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Meeting in the margins of EPC facilitated by President Charles Michel in trilateral format and also, w/engagement of Germany and France took place in informal, positive and fruitful atmosphere. It was agreed that in July next round of meeting at trilateral formal will be held in Brussels," he wrote.