PACE monitoring co-rapporteurs' visit to Azerbaijan scheduled for June

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The visit of the co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Azerbaijan is scheduled for June 3-7, 2023, Trend reports.

Ian Liddell-Grainger (UK) and Lise Christoffersen (Norway) will make a fact-finding visit to the country to further assess the honoring of its obligations and commitments to the Council of Europe, since the adoption of PACE Resolution 2184 (2017).

"In Baku, the co-rapporteurs are due to meet with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs, Justice, as well as with representatives of the judiciary. In Parliament, meetings will be held with the Speaker, the Heads of the political parties represented in the Parliament and the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE. During their visit they are also due to meet with representatives of the civil society," PACE noted.