Armenia subjects Azerbaijani army positions to fire

On June 2, at 12:25, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Zarkand settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army's positions stationed in the direction of the Yukhari Ayrim settlement of the Kalbajar region.

Moreover, at around 18:00, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.