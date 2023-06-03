Armenia subjects Azerbaijani Army positions to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. On June 3, at 00:50 (GMT+4), units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired at positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Bezirkhana settlement of Kalbajar district from positions in the direction of the Yukhary Shorja settlement of Basarkechar district, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, from June 2, 20:40 through June 3, 00:30 local time, members of illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, periodically fired at the positions of Azerbaijani army in the direction of Khojaly, Shusha, Khojavend and Kalbajar districts.

"The units of the Azerbaijani army have taken adequate retaliatory measures," the message of the ministry reads.