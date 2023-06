BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire by Armenian armed forces, Trend reports.

"At about 18:25, units of the Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army, located in the village of Yukhari Ayrim, Kalbajar district, from their positions, located in the direction of the village of Zarkand, Basarkecher district.

The units of the Azerbaijani Army took retaliatory measures," the ministry said.