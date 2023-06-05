Azerbaijan invited to NATO+partners format meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan has been invited for the first time to a meeting of the NATO Military Committee on Energy Security in the "NATO+Partners" format, Trend reports via the tweet of Head of the Azerbaijani mission to NATO Jafar Huseynzade.

He noted that Board member of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations Esmira Jafarova will hold a briefing at the NATO General Staff on energy security issues for the allied countries and invited persons.

Esmira Jafarova will also hold bilateral meetings with Head of the NATO Climate and Energy Security Department Michael Ruehle and the leadership of the NATO Energy Security Center in Lithuania.