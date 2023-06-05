Azerbaijani FM informs co-rapporteurs of PACE about post-conflict situation in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the co-rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Jan Lidel-Grindger and Liz Christophersen, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that at the meeting, the parties discussed issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and PACE, further prospects, including the current situation in the region and the possible contribution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

