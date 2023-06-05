Azerbaijani Parliament is ready for further co-op with Israeli Knesset - Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Chairman of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova met with a delegation of the Knesset of Israel headed by the Chairman of the Knesset Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense Yuli Yoel Edelstein, Trend reports.

Expressing satisfaction with the visit of the delegation to the parliament of Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Milli Majlis noted that Azerbaijan and Israel are friendly and partner countries.

Gafarova noted that an active political dialogue between countries, visits, and meetings at a high level played an exceptional role in the development of relations. Gafarova highly appreciated the first official visit of President Isaac Herzog to Azerbaijan in May this year and expressed confidence that the visit will make a great contribution to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Israel. The speaker also noted that the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel this year will contribute to the expansion of ties between the two countries and create broad opportunities for cooperation.

At the meeting, Gafarova noted that the Jewish community of Azerbaijan actively participates in the socio-political life of our country. She emphasized that the Jewish community is surrounded by attention and care from the state. Synagogues and Jewish schools operate in Azerbaijan. At the same time, our compatriots of Jewish origin living in Israel also make a great contribution to the development of relations between our countries.

Speaking about the positive role that inter-parliamentary ties play in the development of bilateral relations, the Chairman of Milli Majlis highly appreciated the activities of friendship groups in both parliaments and the mutual trips of parliament members. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized Milli Majlis’s readiness for further expansion of cooperation with Knesset. She also noted that expanding cooperation contacts between parliamentary committees as well as between friendship groups will serve further deepen ties between our legislative bodies.

The Chairman of the Knesset Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense Yuli Yoel Edelstein thanked for hospitality and shared good impressions from his visit to Azerbaijan. He noted that Israel considers Azerbaijan a friendly country for itself. The Chairman of the Committee expressed satisfaction with the development of our ties on ascending line and emphasized that the partnership between Israel and Azerbaijan serves the interests of our peoples, the development of peace, and cooperation.

He recalled the visit of President Isaac Herzog to Azerbaijan at the end of last month and said that this visit will contribute to the further development of relations between countries. Emphasizing the importance of the start of the activity of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel, he said it plays an important role in the further expansion of relations.

Edelstein noting that countries have successful cooperation relations in a number of spheres said that further development of relations between our parliaments plays a special role in deepening relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

Parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.