Azerbaijani FM receives delegation from Knesset of Israel (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation from the Knesset of Israel, Trend reports.

The delegation headed by the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense Yuli Edelstein also included the head of the Committee on Diplomatic Affairs Sara Zvebner and Committee member Ram Ben-Barak.

The parties discussed current issues on the agenda of multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel and events taking place in the region.

Bayramov expressed satisfaction that over 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, ties developing in various directions have reached the level of strategic partnership. Referring to his official visit to Israel in March, the minister noted that mutual visits and political dialogue play an important role in the development of relations.

It was noted that the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel in political, economic, energy, cultural, humanitarian, and other spheres, mutually beneficial relations, and the effectiveness of parliamentary diplomacy are the results of the efforts of our countries.

Chairman of Committee Yuli Edelstein speaking about the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Israel based on mutual respect support and friendship expressed confidence that the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel will serve further strengthen relations.

During the meeting role of the Jewish community of Azerbaijan as a special factor in the development of relations was emphasized.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.