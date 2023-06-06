Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
US pleased that talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia proceeding in different venues - State Department

Politics Materials 6 June 2023 09:07 (UTC +04:00)
Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The US is pleased that talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia are proceeding in different venues, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department said during a briefing on June 5.

"We look forward to hosting another round of talks in Washington later this month as the parties continue to pursue a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region. As you’ve heard me say before, direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace. The US is pleased that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan are proceeding in different venues, including the recent meeting of leaders as well," he said.

