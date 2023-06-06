Azerbaijani soldiers undergo fire in Kalbajar, Gedabey districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Units of the Armenian Armed Forces from positions located in the direction of the settlements of Istisu, Geysu Basarkechar district, opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Kalbajar district, Gedabey district from 22:50 (GMT+4) on June 5 to 04:40 (GMT+4) on June 6, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The units of the Azerbaijani army have taken adequate response measures.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed formations attempted to establish long-term fortifications in front of the positions of Azerbaijani army in Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Kalbajar districts, however the plans failed, thanks to urgent measures taken by Azerbaijani army.