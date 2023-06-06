Azerbaijan to financially back entrepreneurs working in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijan will pay financial assistance to entrepreneurs working on its lands, liberated from the Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decree, financial assistance will be provided from the state budget in the amount of 20 percent of the funds for electricity and natural gas, water supply and sanitation services in accordance with domestic tariffs for these services for 10 years from January 1, 2023.