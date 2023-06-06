Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani parliament ratifies agreement with Bosnia and Herzegovina in field of protection against natural disasters

Politics Materials 6 June 2023 17:21 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan ratifies the agreement "On cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the field of protection against natural disasters", Trend reports.

This project was considered at today's online meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Inter-parliamentary relations.

It was recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the parliament after discussion.

