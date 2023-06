BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijani MP Asim Mollazade was awarded the Order "For Service to the Motherland", Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, for many years of fruitful activity in the social and political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Asim Mollazade is awarded the Order "For Service to the Motherland" of the 2nd degree.