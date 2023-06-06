Azerbaijani FM speaks at special meeting of OSCE Permanent Council (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. On June 6, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov spoke at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, Trend reports.

Speaking about the importance of the common security environment in the OSCE region, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in his speech, noted the importance of the fact that, starting from respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of the OSCE participating States established by the Helsinki Final Act, the principles and commitments of the organization should remain the basis of peace and security without geographical advantages and double standards.

Noting that the constant activity of our country within the OSCE is proof of our commitment to promoting peace, security and stability in the region, the minister stressed that Azerbaijan is a supporter of effective multilateral cooperation on various platforms, including the OSCE, and is interested in cooperation within the OSCE and its institutions based on own priorities.

During the speech, he spoke about the ongoing process of normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia, voiced the position of our country regarding the current stage of bilateral negotiations. After the end of the conflict, which lasted for about thirty years as a result of the aggression of Armenia, and after the two countries gained independence, for the first time they stand on the threshold of peace with the obligation of mutual respect for each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

Despite the suffering, destruction and deprivation suffered by the Azerbaijani people during the conflict, Azerbaijan is actively working to ensure a lasting peace with Armenia. It was said that there are opportunities and real prospects for establishing peace, strengthening stability, ensuring peaceful coexistence, advancing the peace agenda, investing in economic development and cooperation. Minister said that within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process, negotiations are underway on the text of a bilateral peace agreement. He noted that the talks held over the past few weeks in Washington, Brussels, Moscow and Chisinau made it possible to better understand the positions of the parties. Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan expects mutual political will from the Armenian side to overcome differences in three specific areas that form the agenda of bilateral discussions. In this context, Armenia’s continued illegal military presence in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, consistent interference in internal affairs, obstruction of dialogue between the central authorities of Azerbaijan and the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of the country, and the conduct of a smear campaign on an international scale, including within the framework of the OSCE, are the main obstacle for negotiations on the normalization of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.