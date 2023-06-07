Azerbaijan plans to resettle more than 34,000 families to liberated territories - official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 7. Azerbaijan plans to resettle more than 34,000 families to its liberated territories [from Armenian occupation after the Second Karabakh War] by the end of 2026 according to the first State Great Return program, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov told the reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, all issues related to this are coordinated within the framework of the Coordination Headquarters in the conditions of the interaction of various state structures.

"The return of Azerbaijani people to their native lands, ensuring living conditions and employment are the main task set for us by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Work on this continues," Huseynov said.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.